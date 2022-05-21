...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
MDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast Wyoming and
panhandle Nebraska.
* WHEN...Midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Bean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sharon (Yost) Bean 1939-2022 Sharon A. Bean of Cheyenne passed away at Granite nursing home on May 2, 2022, after a long-extended illness. Sharon was born November 13, 1939, to Alta and Lawrence Yost of Cheyenne Wyo. Sharon's Growing up years were spent here along with attending Cheyenne Public schools. While there she eventually met and married her high school sweetheart Chuck M. Bean whom she married in November of 1956. Sharon was employed by the U.S. West telephone Company for 35 years and retired in 1992. Sharon is survived by her children, Jeffery S. Bean of Grand Junctions Colorado, Cheri L. Marquart also of Aurora Colorado, and by her loving nieces and nephews and other relatives. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck M. Bean; parents, Alta and Lawrence Yost; her three brothers, Jack, Larry, and Bob Yost. A celebration of life memorial will be held by Family members.
To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Bean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.