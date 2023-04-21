LaVonne June (Snyder) Beardsley 1929-2023 LaVonne June Beardsley, 93, of Cheyenne, passed away at Cottonwood Creek Memory Care Facility of Cheyenne on April 18, 2023. LaVonne was born September 25, 1929, in St. Paul, Nebraska to Allen Brophy Snyder and Blanche Eberle-Snyder. She grew up in Broken Bow, Nebraska. While still in High School she met Guy Beardsley on a blind date. Guy and LaVonne married on September 3, 1950, shortly before he left for the Korean Conflict. After the war they started a family and moved around Nebraska eventually settling in North Platte in 1966. She worked as a secretary throughout her life for attorneys and City government. But mostly she became a homemaker and focused on her family. She learned to sew and do needle work from her mother and continued that throughout her life. She used her talents to not only make clothing for herself and family but to donate items to multiple charities. LaVonne was always active in her church and community. The Sertoma-LaSertoma organization was a passion of hers and she donated countless hours to commit to their motto. Service to All Mankind. She loved music, musicals, and she loved to dance. She also loved to travel. Guy and LaVonne visited every state but Alabama. They traveled to Ireland, England, Scotland, Switzerland, Mexico, Austria, The Caribbean, and Germany. As an avid Husker fan Nebraska always called her back home. She was a wonderful hostess and anyone who entered their home always felt welcome. But above all her love and dedication to family was her greatest gift. She would drop everything if she was needed and be by your side at a moment's notice. She attended and cheered for any activity she could that her children and grandchildren participated in. After moving to Wyoming in 1990 she honed in on her fan skills laughing and cheering to the Central High fight song along with Cowboy Joe and the Rookies. She was proceeded in death by her parents; brother, Duane Gene; and grandson, Cameron Wade Smith. She is survived by her loving husband, Guy; daughters, Karen (Terry) Smith, Wheatland and Lorna (Kevin) Cherry, Cheyenne; six grandchildren, Michael (Leanne) Warren, Wheatland, Tony (Tamara) Warren, Chur, Switzerland, James Warren, Mullen, NE, Travis (Gert) Warren, Stapleton, NE, Cora (Link) Lanter, Severance, CO, Jacob (Whitney) Cherry, Pocatello, ID; and eleven great-grandchildren. Services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Cheyenne, WY at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Interment will take place at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE Thursday April 27, 2023, at 1:00 pm Central Time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cheyenne First Presbyterian Church through their Deacon's Fund for disaster relief. The Family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the incredible staff at the Cottonwood Creek Facility where Love and Compassion knows no bounds, and to Landon with Enhabit Hospice. Services and Interment are under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.