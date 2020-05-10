Beatrice Francis

Beatrice “Bea” May Francis, 85, of Cheyenne passed away at Life Care Center of Cheyenne after a long illness.
She was born June 11, 1934, in Waterbury, Conn., to Dorothy and Albert Sheldon.
Bea had a full wonderful life growing up on the east coast and enjoying many trips to the ocean with her family. She graduated from Crosby High School in 1952. After getting married in 1954, she traveled extensively as an Air Force wife and was in Puerto Rico during the Cuban Missile Crisis, which was an interesting time, to say the least.
She had a rewarding career as a telephone operator and relocated to several places with her job. She finally settled down in Cheyenne after her retirement and spent the rest of her life there.
Bea is survived by three children: sons, Hoke (Lewis) Francis and Richard (Rich) Francis, and daughter, Martha (Marty) Young and her husband, Stephen (Steve) Young; four grandchil- dren: Steve and Tiffany Young, and Denise and Jonas Ostmeyer; and three great-grandchildren: Alex and Joci Young, and Hunter Ostmeyer. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Faye Sheldon; and several nieces and nephews.
Bea is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Albert Sheldon; three brothers, Albert, Robert and Lawrence Sheldon; and a sister, Gloria St. Pierre. Bea was also preceded in death by her longtime significant other, Donald Root.
Bea wished to express her love and deepest gratitude to her family and friends who were a part of her life.
At her request, there will be a celebration of life service at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
This is a paid obituary.