Vereen D. Bebo 1940-2022 Vereen Dorothy Bebo, 82, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away at her home on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Vereen was born July 23,1940 in Glenrock, Wyoming to Dorothy and Kenneth Cowell. Vereen graduated from the Presentation School of Nursing in 1961. She married Delbert Bebo on June 23, 1963. She was a stay at home mother until 1980 when she went back to work at Michael Manor, a nursing home in Douglas, Wyoming. From there she moved to Public Health Nursing in Wheatland, Wyoming before moving to Cheyenne to work for the State of Wyoming developing the Community Based Waiver Program which serviced clients across the state. Retiring in 2010, she volunteered at Alta Vista Elementary and loved working with the students. Her many interests included spending time with her family and the Timeless Treasures Element Church Ladies Bible Study, quilting with her Alta Vista Quilt Group, collecting teapots, listening to Neil Diamond, traveling, photography, tulips and caring for her cats, Daisy and Mimi. Her greatest joy was her relationship with Jesus and being a mother. She is survived by her son, John Bebo; daughter, Janice (Jeff) Lee; sister, Sheri (Larry); brother, Jim (Mabel); grandchildren, Michael, Joey, Jaiden, Jacob and Isaiah; great-grandchildren, Harper and Talia; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Delbert, and beloved daughter-in-law, Delphine. A memorial service will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow at the Schrader Reception Center. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Avenue, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82001. In lieu of flowers, donations to Elements Church's food pantry are appreciated Her family will be sharing Vereen's teapot collection with those in attendance.