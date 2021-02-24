Harrison N. Bechtholdt 1998-2021 Harrison N. Bechtholdt, 22, of Cheyenne passed away February 20, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born June 18, 1998 in Cheyenne. He worked in the construction field, and was a member of AmVets Post #6. He is survived by his mother, Jessica Bechtholdt of Cheyenne; father, Randy Kirkpatrick of Cheyenne; siblings, Kaylynn and Kylin Kirkpatrick of Cheyenne; grandparents, Pam Bechtholdt of Cheyenne and Toby & Diane Kirkpatrick of Rapid City, SD; uncles, Tracy (Missy), Ron and Rick Bechtholdt of Cheyenne and Toby (Erin) Kirkpatrick of Denver; and an aunt, Cathy (Jim) Ritter of Indiana. Harrison loved fishing, hunting, camping and drinking beer with his friends and family. He had a great passion for writing poetry. He loved his family and friends with a fierce loyalty that was amazing. He left a stain on your heart. Now he is flying high in heaven with his best friend David Kiser. Memorial Services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021 in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
