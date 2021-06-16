Cary Don Bell 1954-2021 Cary Don Bell, 67, passed away peacefully at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on June 14, 2021. Cary was born in Rawlins, WY on January 25, 1954 to Donald and Barbara Bell. Cary was a graduate of Rawlins High School in 1972. He then furthered his education with a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Wyoming. After college, Cary married Phyllis Bloomenrader on December 27, 1975. Cary worked as a CPA for several years, then went to Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Wyoming. Cary finished his accounting career with Laramie County School District #1 where he then retired in 2016. Cary lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; golfing with friends and family, watching his grandchildren play a multitude of sports and supporting his children and grandchildren. Cary had the ability to become friends with everyone that he met. Cary is survived by his daughters' Breanne Bell and Kelsey Haynes (Drew); best friend Charlene; a brother, Jack Bell; sister, Vicky Brose (Terry); grandchildren, Trey and Braelynn Love, Caden and Colby Haynes; and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Bell and mother Barbara Bell. Family, friends and others that Cary touched with his loving personality are invited to Wiederspahn Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes at 10am on Friday June 18, 2021 to celebrate Cary's life. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a college fund for his grandchildren at Western Vista Federal Credit Union.