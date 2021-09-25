Orson Leroy Bell

 

Orson Leroy Bell 1943-2021 Orson Leroy Bell, 78, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Leroy was born February 7, 1943 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Lloyd and Thelma Bell. He married the love of his life, Patricia Joan Bowers, on September 28, 1968. The couple enjoyed a marvelous 53 years together. Leroy spent 25 years as a bus driver for the City of Cheyenne. He then continued on to drive the bus for Stride Learning Center for 3 years. He cherished his time doing this, and had a very special place in his heart for the children and the organization. Leroy was known as a man with a wonderful sense of humor. Although he was a man of very little words, each one he said was filled with knowledge, kindness, and compassion. Leroy is survived by his beloved wife Patricia; children, Tim (Roni) Bell and Kevin (Sharon) Bell; brothers, Mel (Judy) Bell and Del Bell; sister, Wanda (Gene) Vandervort; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers and his parents. Services will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dave Romero Park. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Stride Learning Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.

