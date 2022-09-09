...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility will be dropping to less than one quarter of a
mile overnight.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County. This includes the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
1 of 2
To plant a tree in memory of Zane Bellis-Oliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Zane Michael Bellis-Oliver 2005-2022 Zane Michael Bellis-Oliver was born Oct. 12, 2005 in Cheyenne Wyoming and after 16 short years, left this earth on September 4, 2022. Zane will forever be remembered for his gentle heart and playful spirit by all who had the fortune to love him. He was often found fixing things around the house and had at least one joke for every occasion, loved playing all board games, anything with wheels, everything outside and with a fishing pole, traveling, playing video games really loud, New Orleans Saints, animals of every kind- especially enormous birds, and creating every concoction of Ramen Noodles he could imagine. Zane is survived by his mother Stephanie Bellis and stepmother Sara Serelson, his sisters Baizelle Cozad and Kelsey Oliver, and his brother Keaton Oliver; Grandparents, Steve Bellis, Carla Stalcup, Martha Farnham and Dave Gollob, Pete and Chris Oliver, Carol Serelson, Dave Serelson and Ruth Van Vranken; and many family members and friends who adored him. Zane was preceded in death by his father, William "Gabe" Oliver; The family welcomes you for a Celebration of Zane's life on Friday September 16, 2022 at 6:00 p.m at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel of the Chimes. The family welcomes you to a reception immediately following the service at the American Legion Post 6, 2001 E. Lincolnway.
To plant a tree in memory of Zane Bellis-Oliver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.