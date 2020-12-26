John C Belsly 1945-2020 John Clyde Belsly, 75, a longtime resident of Fort Worth, TX, passed away December 14, 2020, in Mansfield, TX, from complications of COVID. John, was born the only son to Clyde and Irene (Brock) Belsly on October 2, 1945 in Rawlins, WY. John was raised in Cheyenne after his family moved there in 1948. He graduated from the University of Wyoming and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. John proudly served in the Navy aboard the USS Daniel Boone submarine, and in civilian life, he worked as a CPA with KPMG in Chicago and Fort Worth; VW Products Corp. and Valeo in Fort Worth, and as the CFO of Graham Magnetics in Graham, TX. After 25 years of marriage, his first wife, Elizabeth, died in 1997, but he found love again and married Jan Cruickshank in April of 2005. John is survived by his wife Jan. He is also survived by his stepson Brad (Dede) Cruickshank of Azle, TX, grandchildren, Slayton and Austin Cruickshank and Sydney Crosby and stepson Kevin (Kathrena) Cruickshank of Weatherford, TX, grandchildren, Trent and Marissa Cruickshank, several special nieces, nephews, cousins and many, many special friends. John will be interred at St. John's Anglican Church in Fort Worth where he was a longtime member. Funeral arrangements were made by Thompson, Harveson & Cole in Fort Worth. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or St. John's Anglican Church, 2401 College Ave., Ft. Worth TX 76110. An online only livestream (no in-person gathering) service was held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM. The livestream link can be found on the St. John's website: www.stjohnsfortworth.com or their public Facebook page St. John's Church, Fort Worth. An expanded obituary is on the website for Thompson Harveson & Cole.
