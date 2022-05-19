Doris Benavidez

 

1924-2022 Doris Benavidez, 97, of Cheyenne died March 10. She was born on October 1, 1924 in Mora, New Mexico to Virginio and Adelaida Maestas Espinoza. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cheyenne.. To view the obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

