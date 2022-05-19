...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Wyoming. This
includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Saratoga.
* WHEN...Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Benavidez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1924-2022 Doris Benavidez, 97, of Cheyenne died March 10. She was born on October 1, 1924 in Mora, New Mexico to Virginio and Adelaida Maestas Espinoza. A funeral liturgy will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Cheyenne.. To view the obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Benavidez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.