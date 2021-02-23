Clarence Darrell Bennett 1940-2021 Clarence "Darrell" Bennett, 80 of Sheridan, died on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Westview Healthcare Center. Darrell was born December 12, 1940 in Wheatland, Wyoming to parents Virgil Eugene and Stella May (McChesney) Bennett. He grew up in Wheatland and attended high school there where he participated in various sports and excelled in academics. He later attended Casper College. He married Patricia Hladky on November 2, 1964 in Rapid City, SD and moved to Cheyenne where he worked for the State of Wyoming until his retirement. In 2006 he and Patty moved to Sheridan to be with their two daughters and grandchildren. Darrell enjoyed his family, friends, hunting, guiding hunters and vacationing with his family on the Continental Divide, playing cards, and watching sports. He loved to take his horse Roanie with him on his hunting trips and being at home with his pal Pesky the cat. He became fascinated with gold prospecting and took a trip to Alaska in the search for gold. Darrell was quite meticulous in all things in his life and he could fix or build just about anything. Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Patty, and his two younger brothers Virgil "Babe" and Charles "Glen" Bennett. He is survived by his daughters Michele and husband Bart Brennan, Dianna and husband Kyle Sampson, and grandchildren Cole, Jackson, Tristan, Alex, Bailey, Ashley, and Gregg. Bart and Kyle continue to carry on Darrell's green chili tradition. Darrell also leaves behind numerous furry friends that Patty adopted years ago. A graveside service is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 1:00pm in Wheatland. Memorials to honor Darrell may be made to Second Chance Cat Rescue at 1850 Gabrielle Ct, Sheridan, Wyoming, 82801. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
