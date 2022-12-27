Robert Frank Benson 1927-It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, Robert Frank Benson. Bob was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on May 17, 1927, to Myrtle Emily Lugville and Albert Wetcombe Benson. Raised in Cheyenne, he spent many summers with his best friend Bill Ketcham at the Ketcham Ranch pursuing his dream of "becoming a cowboy." Bob was a talented athlete at Cheyenne High School. Sportscaster Curt Gowdy, also from Cheyenne, once wrote a newspaper article mentioning Bob and his football skills. Curt's moniker for Bob was "Bounding Bobby Benson". Bob also worked as a lifeguard at Sloan's Lake in Cheyenne. A day before his 18th birthday in May of 1945, Bob enlisted in the United States Navy. Bob served for 2 years and received an honorary discharge in 1947 after the war's end. He was always proud of his service and will forever rest with his WW2 Veteran cap. Bob played college football at Colorado A&M University (today's Colorado State University) in Ft. Collins until an injury sidelined his career. He was fortunate to play alongside college and NFL Football Hall of Famers Thermond McGraw and Jack Christiansen. While at Colorado State, he pledged Sigma Alpha Epsilon as a freshman before transferring to the University of Wyoming. He was president of his fraternity at Wyoming his senior year and graduated in 1952. Bob was also a talented singer. While at Wyoming he frequently sang at his friends' weddings. In August 1952, he married the love of his life, Helen Lee Nielsen. In the fall of 1952, Bob started his career in Ranchester, Wyoming as a teacher, coach, and school bus driver. He continued his career with the Washoe County School District in May 1954 where he was a teacher, assistant basketball coach, assistant football coach to Dick Trachok, head football coach, athletic director and assistant principal at Reno High School. As assistant principal, and together with Principal John Flynn, Bob opened McQueen High School in 1982. Bob's work ethic was second to none. During his 36-year career, he only missed 3 days of work. Long time football coach at Reno High, Bob touched and shaped hundreds of student-athletes. Notably, Ed Pine, John Sande, Lynn Styles and Ray Handley; the latter two having coached in the NFL. Bob's Reno High Huskies won the football State Championship in 1963 and he was subsequently named Coach of the Year, inducted into the NIAA Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Reno High School Hall of Fame in 2014. Retiring in 1987, he and Helen traveled the world and spent time with their two daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved taking meticulous care of his yard, weight training 5 days a week until 94 years of age and working as a personal trainer at Flex Fitness and St. Mary's Fitness Center, helping others keep fit and establishing lifelong friends. Bob's grandchildren and their endeavors provided him much joy and pride. Bob and Helen traveled extensively in support of their oldest grandchild and the University of Utah gymnastics team. And just a few short months ago, Bob and Helen enjoyed reuniting with dear friends as they hosted a beautiful 70th wedding anniversary celebration in Reno. Bob was a Member of the Masons, Reno Rodeo Association, Northern Nevada Athletic Directors Association, and the Northern Nevada Coaches Association. Bob is survived by his wife Helen, brother John Benson, daughters Bindee Eberle (Derick Moellenbeck), Mary Ann Vallier (Kent), grandchildren Annabeth Dean (Mike), Aleise Whitlock (Ryan), Matthew Rainey, Megan Rainey and Madison Rainey. Great-grandchildren Gage, Abby and Reese Whitlock, Andrew and Matthew Dean, and Layla Carey. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother James, and sister Dorothy. The family would like to thank the team at Glenda Care and Gentiva Hospice for their kind and compassionate care during Bob's last weeks. Funeral services will be held at Walton's Funeral Home at 875 W. Second St. in Reno on Friday, December 30, 2022, at 12 noon. Entombment to follow at Mt. View Cemetery at 2:00 for family. 2022
