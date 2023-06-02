Daniel Berger 1935-2023 Daniel Francis Berger, 87, of Cheyenne, passed away at his home on May 28, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 31, 1935, in Mandan, North Dakota, to Frank M. Berger and Magdalena Heck. Daniel was one of 10 children and grew up in Casper, Wyoming. Daniel married Maryanne Angelina "Angie" Burnette on July 16, 1956. Shortly afterward, he became a member of the National Guard and served for six years. During his service, he was awarded the marksman qualification of Sharpshooter. He was honorably discharged in 1963. After his discharge, he became a truck driver for Ringsby Trucking, Salt Creek Freightways and ABF Trucking, under the CB handle "Berger King." In 1987, Dan and Angie moved from Casper to Cheyenne. When Daniel retired from the road, he was recognized with an award for one million safety miles without accident from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. In 1995, Daniel started working at the Lincoln Movie Palace, taking tickets at the box office. Over the years, he was a fixture at the Lincoln Movie Palace and the Capitol Stadium 16 Theaters, where he became "Papa Berger" to all that entered the doors. After 20 years at the movies, Daniel retired to spend his golden years with his wife, children and grandchildren. His hobbies and interests included the Las Vegas Raiders, playing cards and bowling. He was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church and was saved and baptized on May 16, 2016. He is survived by his wife, Angie Berger; two sons, Thomas (Robbin) Berger, and Robert (Dayna) Berger; one daughter ,Theresa (Jeff) Hall; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Hensley and Bobbi Greene; and brother, Dave Berger. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Magdalena Berger; brother, Frankie Berger; sisters, Mini Daniel, Annette Ebernal, Leona Glass, Monica Young and Peggy Ann Young. Services will be held at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. There will be a reception after the services at the church. If you wish to send the family flowers or cards, please send them to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 810 South College Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82007.
