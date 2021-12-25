Raymond L. "Ray" Berger

 

1955-2021 Raymond L. "Ray" Berger, 66, of Cheyenne died December 20. Ray was born December 16, 1955 in Reno, Nevada. Private family service will be held in summer of 2022. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

