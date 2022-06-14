1925-2022 Hazel B. Bern, 96, of Cheyenne died June 5. She was born on November 20, 1925 in Ponca, NE to Adam and Emma Paulson McPherran. No services are scheduled at this time.

To plant a tree in memory of Hazel Bern as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus