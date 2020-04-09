Bernard “Bernie” J. Finch, 81, of Cheyenne passed away April 6 at David Hospice Center from complications of pneumonia.
He was born May 4, 1938, in Indianola, Neb., to Harry and Sarah Finch. Bernie was the eighth of eight children. He was raised in a loving and faith-based home.
He graduated from Red Willow High School in Indianola and then enrolled at McCook Junior College. He moved to Denver and eventually to Cheyenne where he made his home. Bernie retired from WYDOT in 2000. During a break from the DOT, he acquired his broker’s license and worked for several real estate firms in Cheyenne.
In 1977, he met Sue James and they were married May 7, 2007, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cheyenne.
Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Gillette to open Sun Agency Realty. In 1979, they returned to Cheyenne where he resumed his career with the DOT as head of land negotiations.
Bernie was very civic oriented. He was a past president of Jaycees and the Miss Wyoming pageants. He was a member of the Board of Realtors, Kiwanis and Cheyenne Hot Air Balloon Club.
He had numerous Cadillac Eldorado convertibles and made a hobby of working on them at the LCCC Body Shop.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Mike (Jeanette) Finch of Peoria, Ariz., and Doug (Valarie) Finch of Cheyenne; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; four sisters; and three brothers.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when restrictions have been lifted. A private family graveside service will be held to inter his urn.
Those who wish may contribute to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5101 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne, WY 82009.
Bernie’s deep faith in God gives us reassurance his soul is now in heaven.
This is a paid obituary.