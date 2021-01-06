Marvin Bernard 1969-2020 Marvin Dee Bernard, 51, of Cheyenne, WY passed away in Laramie, WY on December 24, 2020. Marvin was born to Marilou and Marvin Bernard on April 24, 1969 in Thermopolis, WY. He was an over the road truck driver, a job he took great pride in. He loved his kids, the Broncos, and the Wyoming Cowboys. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, a brother, his aunts, and one uncle. He is survived by his children Myra, Micah Dean, Molly Dee, Maitlan, Madison, and Sadie, his wife Crystal, his siblings, Cindy, Mike, Greg, and Sean, as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He will be greatly missed.
