Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun. Gusty winds diminishing during the afternoon. High 37F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear with gusty winds developing late. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.