Betty Jean Lewis, 92, of Bozeman, Mont., passed away peacefully Feb. 21 at her home surrounded by her daughters.
Betty was born July 30, 1927, in Cook Station, Mo., but was raised and lived most of her life in Wyoming, where her father was a railroader. After graduating from high school in Cheyenne, she went to work at Fort Warren Air Force Base where she met her husband, Arthur F. Lewis. After a whirlwind romance of two and a half months, they married. Art and Betty had five children: two sons and three daughters. They enjoyed living in California upon retirement.
Betty was happiest spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved playing games, especially bridge, and watching sports and cheering on her beloved Denver Broncos. Betty loved to draw. She was an active volunteer at her retirement community.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Eleanor and Elmer Roberts; husband, Arthur; sons, Larry and Rick; and brothers, John and Ted Roberts.
She is survived by her three daughters, Diane Schaff (Al) of Bozeman, Delaine Cox (Tom) of Lander and Lisa Martellaro (Dominic) of Danville, Calif.; grandchildren, Brittany Basye, Chris Schaff, Nici Petersen, Courtney Hopkin, and Dominic, Jake and Sami Martellaro; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is planned for this upcoming summer in Cheyenne.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
