Betty Manley

Betty Jean Manley, 75, of Cheyenne died April 28 in Cheyenne.
She was born June 22, 1944, in Miller, S.D., to Pete Beranek and Jessie Lovitt.
Betty lived a full and venturous life, and she reminded her son, Brian, to likeness of Calamity Jane. She also loved to go to the casino.
She is survived by her wonderful, loving husband, Jack Manley, whom she married Aug. 28, 2006; her children, Brian Ayers (Heather), Bonnie Valentine (Kurt), Bruce Ayers, and Jennifer Davis (Marshal); siblings, David and George Beranek, and Jessie Ayers (Ed); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
