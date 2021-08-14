Margaret (Hammer) Bevans 1941-2021 Margaret Bevans, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on August 11, 2021. She was born in Iowa on July, 24, 1941 to parents Lewis and Opal Hammer. Margaret married Terry Bevans after graduating high school in 1959, and they remained together for 62 years. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Opal, her brothers William and Robert, her sister Jean, and her son Jeffrey Bevans. She is survived by her husband Terry, her son Gregory, and her brother Jim. A graveside service will be held at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, August 18, at 1:00 P.M.

