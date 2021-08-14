The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
South central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 736 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest
of Hillsdale, or 10 miles east of Cheyenne, moving south at 25 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage
to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Cheyenne and Carpenter.
This includes Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 366 and
384.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service
office in Cheyenne.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Margaret (Hammer) Bevans 1941-2021 Margaret Bevans, 80, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away on August 11, 2021. She was born in Iowa on July, 24, 1941 to parents Lewis and Opal Hammer. Margaret married Terry Bevans after graduating high school in 1959, and they remained together for 62 years. Margaret is preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Opal, her brothers William and Robert, her sister Jean, and her son Jeffrey Bevans. She is survived by her husband Terry, her son Gregory, and her brother Jim. A graveside service will be held at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, August 18, at 1:00 P.M.
