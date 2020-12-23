Harold Coker Beveridge 1942-2020 On Wednesday December 16th Harold Coker “Cork” Beveridge, 78, of Cheyenne passed away after a long battle with kidney failure. Harold was born November 10, 1942 in Sutherland, NE to Doris and Alex Beveridge. He was raised on the family farm in Sutherland and studied agriculture at the University of Nebraska. Harold married Elaine Thompson, his loving wife of 55 years, in Lodgepole, NE and they raised 2 sons, Jacques and Jordan, in Cheyenne. He had a long career as a conductor for Union Pacific Railroad. After retirement, Cork and Elaine spent 20 years dividing their time between Arizona and Wyoming to be close to their beloved grandchildren. Harold loved Cornhusker football and the outdoors. Fishing, especially walleye, was his passion. “Papa” will be loved and missed by the family he built. He is survived by his wife Elaine; sons, Jacques (Angie) of Cheyenne, Jordan (Shannon) of Beaverton, OR; two siblings Herschel Beveridge and Brenda Van Newkirk; and grandchildren Austin, Andrew, Ellie and Ava. Cremation and small family service has occurred at Wiedspahn-Radomsky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cheyenne Hills Church in Harold’s name (7505 Lincoln Hwy, Cheyenne, WY 82001).
