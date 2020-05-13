Beverly Hayes

Beverly J. Hayes, 90, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully May 8 at home surrounded by her family and cat, Samantha.
She was born Sept. 16, 1929, in Flint, Mich., to Ray and Mildred Anderson. She married R.D. Hayes on Aug. 14, 1948, in Piggot, Ark. She was a member of the Baptist Church, and loved playing bingo and doing word search puzzles.
She is survived by daughters, Kathy Hayes (Ron Bertram) of Cheyenne and Sally (Charles) Ives of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Trisha (Rosendo) Mendoza, Josh Moser (Sandi), Tosha “Nicki” (James) Martinez, Tina Moser (Lisandro), John Bertram and Sarah Bertram; great-grandchildren, Austin, Ryan (Tyler), Cody (Briana), Katlyn, Kyle, Devin, Makaila, Joshua, Jayden, Hannah, Chloe, Owen, Dylen, Mikey, Curtis, Denise, Anthony, Adrian, Noah, Isabella, Sophia and Jayden; great-great-grandchildren, Lucas, Elijah, Austin Jr. and Sebastian; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, Jim Anderson, Keith Anderson and Mary Brookman; and great-great-grandson, Ezekiel.
Private services will be held. To offer condolences and attend the service remotely at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, go to www.schradercares.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
