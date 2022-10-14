Lloyd Joseph Biggerstaff 1943-2022 Lloyd Joseph (Joe) Biggerstaff died unexpectedly on September 17, 2022, in his home with his family by his side. Joe was born in 1943, in Mounds City, Illinois. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his grandpa and cousins, and swimming in the Mississippi and Ohio rivers. He graduated from Sprayberry High School in Marietta, Georgia where he excelled at track and set a record for the high jump. He married Rita McKee in 1964 and they had a life full of adventures around the world. Joe retired from the Army after 26 years. After retirement, he went back to school to earn a nursing degree, where he achieved an award for the highest grades in the Nursing Program at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Although Joe considered his work in the military his dream job, he also excelled at nursing as well and had fond memories of his time as a Registered Nurse, and working in the Cardiac Catheterization Lab in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Joe was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; his parents, Joe Talmage and Jean Olive; and his beloved Coonhound, Sarah. He is survived by his wife, Rita; his daughter, Erin; Coonhound Stella; and numerous family members, and friends-that-have-become family, who remain devastated by his loss and miss him dearly. He loved his family, dogs, mountains, and his country. Above all, Joe was a man of integrity. He was honest to a fault, but one never had to wonder where they stood with him. He brought both honor and humor to everything he did, and was a true leader in character, not swayed by the influences of men or women, staying true to the leading of the Lord. Few men have achieved as much. The burial service will be held at Pikes Peak National Cemetery at 11 AM on October 21, followed by a memorial at Brush Hollow Vineyard in Penrose, Colorado, from 2-5 PM.
