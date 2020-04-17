nophoto

W.R. “Bill” Stubblefield, 72, passed away April 14 in Mesa, Ariz. surrounded by his family after a two-year battle against cancer.

He was born June 30, 1947.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Louise; daughters, Nikki (Brett) and Brooklyn, both of Mesa, Becky (Patrick) of Cheyenne and Brenda of Phoenix; his sister, Sammy ( Kenneth) of San Angelo, Texas; a brother, Harold (Sandy) of Safford, Ariz.; three grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Bill served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, and was a proud ironworker for 32 years; in the words of a union ironworker, they never retire.

In the end, Bill lived a full life and fought a valiant fight.

Rest in peace, POPS.

Private services have been held and the family is planning a memorial service at a later date.

