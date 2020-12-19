Gerald R. "Gary" Birge 1931-2020 Gerald R. "Gary" Birge, 89, of Burns, Wyoming passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Gary was born May 22, 1931 in Pocatello, Idaho, a son of Thomas and Vida (Hamblin) Birge. Gary served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he married Frances Elaine Morey on October 12, 1955 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. He worked as a funeral assistant and as a pre-arrangement counselor for Schrader Funeral Home. His kindness, compassion and gentle spirit were evident to the hundreds of families that he served and cared for. He was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sunrise Ward and enjoyed his membership in the Cheyenne Radio Control Club. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Frances Birge; three children, Cheryl Goertz of Fort Worth, TX, David (Debbie) Birge of Cheyenne, and Steven (Moneen) Birge of Bedford, TX; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Dena Dunham and Cora Coleen Birge; and two granddaughters, Kaylee and Madison Birge. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lincolnway Chapel. Interment will be held in the Wheatland Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
