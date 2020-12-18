1931-2020 Gerald R. "Gary" Birge, 89, of Burns died December 15. He was born May 22, 1931. Funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Lincolnway Chapel. Interment will take place in Wheatland Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
