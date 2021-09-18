...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING AND THE FAR
NORTHERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE FROM 8 AM MDT TODAY UNTIL 8 PM MDT
THIS EVENING...
...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301,
303, 304, 306, 308, 310, AND 311...
* WIND...West winds from 15 to 25 gusting to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...8 to 12 percent.
* HAINES...5 to 6.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Margaret Louise Bischof 1919-2021 Margaret Louise Bischof, 102, of Raytown, Missouri passed away due to Covid, Saturday, August 14, 2021, with family by her side. Margaret was born in Nebraska City, Nebraska and graduated from NCHS in 1937. She attended Creighton Memorial St Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha graduating in 1940. After that, she worked for Public Health Service in Memphis TN. In 1943, Margaret joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, stationed at the Miami-Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, FL, which was used as a general hospital. She attended Flight School at Bowman Field KY, graduating in July of 1944. In December of 1944 she was sent to the China Burma India theater of operation as a flight nurse shuttling patients from China, Burma and India to Calcutta or Karachi for shuttle to the U.S. From 1946-1950 she worked for the Public Health Service. In 1950, Margaret was recalled to the U.S. Air Force. She spent a total of 20 years in the service, with 2 tours of duty in Europe and the rest at various bases in the U.S. She retired in 1968 as a Lt Col. After retirement, Margaret worked 2 years for the VA, 17 years at Georgette's Gift Shop, Meals on Wheels, and spent 16 years working with MS clients exercising them in the pools at LCCC and YMCA. In her free time she enjoyed weaving and spinning. Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, George and Katherine Bischof, her sister Virginia Chaloupka, and her three brothers, Bill Bischof, Don Bischof and Jim Bischof. She is survived by her sister Lucille Gardner of Bothell, Washington, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, including Greg Bischof of Cheyenne. A funeral Mass for Margaret will be celebrated on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Montrose, CO. Burial with military honors will be at Grand View Cemetery in Montrose. Condolences may be sent to Patricia Chaloupka, 2908 Lost Creek Road S., Montrose, CO 81401.
