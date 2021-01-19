1960-2021 Stacey L. Bittinger, 60, of Westminster, CO died January 12. She was born April 6, 1960 in Cheyenne. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. To offer condolences or view the full obituary go to www.schradercares.com.
