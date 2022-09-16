Robert Paul Bixby 1921-2022 Robert Paul Bixby was born January 22, 1921, to Florence Iva (Vernon) Bixby and Charles Ellis (Hatch—birthname) Bixby (adoption name) on a farm near Oberlin, Kansas. After several disastrous farming years, the family moved to Arcola and Carpenter where Charles found work on the railroad and Paul started school. They then moved to an established homestead claim 15 miles north of Cheyenne in the Little Bear neighborhood where Paul walked to the Goggin School about a mile away and later traveled to Cheyenne every day to attend high school where he graduated in 1938. He went on to receive training as an electrician and soon enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served with the 564th Signal Aircraft Warning Battalion. He received a Certificate of Merit fom the European Theater of Operations for his unselfish devotion to duty. After returning to Cheyenne following the war, Paul spent many years working as an electrician. He was the first Cheyenne member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and just recently received his 85-year pin from that union. He always enjoyed traveling and camping in his various motorhomes, and in 1977 married fellow adventurer, Eleanor Wilcox Wilson. They spent many eventful years together seeing the country and enjoying the companionship of members of various camping groups. After Eleanor's death in 2009, Paul continued to live in Apache Junction, Arizona, year-round while still enjoying traveling when possible. Several years ago Paul became a resident of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston, Idaho. Last January he celebrated his 101st birthday and was the oldest WWII veteran at that facility. He died on September 10th. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Dale and Bill, and his wife. He is survived by his sister Jo Nickles, numerous nieces and nephews, and the caring, supportive family of his wife, especially Colleen and Megan Wilson. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 20, at 1:00, at Cheyenne Memorial Gardens.
