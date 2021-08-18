Karen Black 1949-2021 Karen Black, 72, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully August 11, 2021 at home due to kidney failure. She was born April 22, 1949 in Patuxent River, Maryland She grew up in a military environment and moved with her parents throughout the U.S. as her father's Navy assignments progressed, even to Argentia, Newfoundland. She attended several grade schools and high schools during those moves and eventually attended Utah State University. She worked at US West Communication before retiring after 20 years of service. While in Newfoundland, as a teenager she worked part time for the Armed Forces Radio Service as an announcer and disc jockey. Her father gave her a .22 rifle and a pool stick while in Newfoundland. She joined the Navy Memphis Jr. Rifle Club and was awarded the NRA Junior Diploma as a sharpshooter at the age of 13. She played a lot of pool with her father's gift and continued to play on pool leagues as an adult. She also joined a trap shooting league in the late 80's, where she continued shooting in the 90's consistently with a Baretta shotgun her father gave her when she was 18. She also enjoyed playing cribbage with friends and taught several how to play. She loved dogs and horses and was instrumental in helping her children train and show them at the county fair. She is survived by Dennis Black, her husband of 39 years; two children from her previous marriage, Jennifer Favilla and Cody Favilla; two stepchildren from her husband Dennis's previous marriage, Kimberly Blonigen (Mike) and Gina Black; grandchildren Jacob Wilhelm, Kristine Wilhelm, Caroline Wilhelm, Brandon Favilla; step grandchildren Andrew Blonigen, and Evan Blonigen; and step great-granddaughter Leah Lucille. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Beverly Haney, sister Lynn Haney, and step granddaughter Erica Watters. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Black Dog Animal Rescue. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will commence at a later date. Condolences can be left online at wrcfuneral.com