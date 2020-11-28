Orville D. Black 1931-2020 Orville D. "Patch" Black, 89, passed away Nov. 18, 2020 in Mesa, AZ. He was born to Anna and Otto Black of Wayne, NE in 1931 and attended school in Carroll, NE. He served in the Navy from 1950-1955,spending 2 years in Korea. He retired as the owner/operator of B.J.'s Up-Pump-It in Evans, CO. to Mesa, AZ in 2003. He is survived by three girls, Cindy Pearce and Jody Hammond of Tampa, FL, Charmin Hayes of Rockledge, FL, a brother, Frank Black of Sioux Falls, SD, a great grandson, Anthony Smith of Cheyenne, WY. and four grandchildren, Matthew Black, Miranda Hammond, and Zachary and Jessica Hayes. He was preceded in death by a fourth daughter, Kelly Black, a grandson, Paul Smith and three sisters, Irene Ploog, Dorothy Fleshman and Margaret Belter as well as his parents. Services are pending but will be held in Mesa, AZ upon cremation.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon tests positive for COVID-19
- Mayor-elect Collins to replace police and fire chiefs in January
- Active COVID-19 cases back up in Laramie County, statewide
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- Wyoming’s only low-cost travel basketball team has nowhere to practice or mentor kids
- 26 more deaths tied to coronavirus, confirmed cases up 1,251
- Cheyenne Transitional Center: A tale of two COVID-19 experiences
- Federal health team assists with COVID-19 at CRMC, provides "much-needed respite" to staff
- Active COVID cases increase by 68 Tuesday statewide, drop in Laramie County
- Mayor-elect Collins to replace police and fire chiefs in January
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.