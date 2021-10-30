Ann Blackwell 1946-2021 Ann Blackwell a loving wife, the mother/Granny everybody wanted, caring teacher, and incredible friend to many, passed away on October 23rd at the Davis Hospice Center surrounded by her family after a long dementia journey. She was born Karen Ann Harwood on October 15, 1946, in Boise, ID to Ted and Betty Harwood. She grew up loving to ski in the winter and enjoying Payette Lake during the summer. In 1964, she met the love of her life, Gerald Blackwell, while he was fighting forest fires as a member of the National Forest Service in McCall. Upon graduating from high school, Ann moved to Mississippi to attend Delta State and be with Gerald. On June 25, 1967, Ann and Gerald were married in McCall. Upon graduating from Delta State with a degree in elementary education, the couple moved to Seattle, WA. After living in Memphis, TN, Starkville, MS, and Mobile, AL, the couple made Cheyenne their forever home in 1973. Ann truly loved helping people and making their lives better. She cherished being a teacher and the gift of helping children learn and see their potential. Her passion to travel was shared with her husband and they went on many adventures around the world together. The love she had for her grandchildren was immeasurable, she treasured being their Granny! She was an active member within the community from being a Cub Scouts den mother, soccer mom to her own kids and many others, a Hands in Harmony parent, a member of the Delta, Delta, Delta Sorority, collecting "pop tabs" for the Shriners Hospital, a loyal member of the Oak Spokes Automobile Club and many, many more affiliations. Ann is survived by her devoted husband of 54 years Gerald Blackwell; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Tammy of Fruit Heights, UT and David and Alicia of Cheyenne; one daughter and son-in-law, Beth and George Pitt of Cheyenne; 2 granddaughters, Toni and Payton; 4 grandsons, Zac, Chase, Trey and Keenan; 3 great granddaughters, Chloe, Scarlet and Evelyn; 1 great grandson, Truxton; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and bother, Stan Harwood. A celebration of life will be held in the spring when all her loved ones can gather safely. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Davis Hospice Center, Alzheimer's Association or plant a tree in memory of Ann.