James Thomas Bledsoe

 

1945-2022 James Thomas Bledsoe, 76, of Houlton, Maine died January 22. Graduated from Central High in Cheyenne. Served in the Marine Corp. Retired as as Lieutenant from the Rhode Island State Police.

To plant a tree in memory of James Bledsoe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus