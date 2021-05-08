Debra Jean Bluel 1957-2021 Debra "Debbie" Jean Bluel, 64, of Cheyenne passed away May 3, 2021. Debbie was born March 27, 1957 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Napolean "Paul" and Josephine "Jo" (Silva) Vigil. Debbie married Larry Joseph Bluel on February 9, 1980 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. She enjoyed camping, fishing, baseball, and spending time with family. Debbie was a very loving mother who would do anything for her children and the ones she loved. She loved dogs, especially her chihuahuas, Pokie and Diego. Debbie is survived by her daughters, Andrea Bluel, and Janelle (Timothy) Parrish both of Cheyenne; son, Matthew (Tracy) Bluel of Cheyenne; sisters, Gloria Rethke of Windsor, and Shirley Vigil of Cheyenne; four grandchildren, Logan, Matthew Jr., Elisia, Isaiah; and many nieces and nephews. Debbie was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joseph Bluel; and parents. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
