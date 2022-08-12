Shirley A. Bogensberger

 

Shirley A. (Button) Bogensberger 1935-2022 We are sad to announce the passing of Shirley Bogensberger, she died at the age of 86. She was preceded in death by parents, Al and Eleanor, daughter Theresa, and sister Jacqueline. She is survived by husband, Donald Bogensberger, sister Patty Ellis, children Katheryn (Gary) McKee, Peggy (Joe) Riedesel, Christina (Bob) Schroder and son Richard (Linda) Taylor. Twelve grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Celebration of life will be determined at a later date. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude for the support and care received at CRMC/Hospice.

