Dorothy Elizabeth Bohi 1918-Dorothy Elizabeth Bohi, 103, formerly of Cheyenne, Wyoming and Economy Borough, Pennsylvania passed away August 6 in Denver. She was born October 3, 1918 in Sewickley, Pa. to Richard and Catherine Hermesman. Dorothy was born late in World War I during the Spanish flu epidemic and grew up in the Roaring Twenties and the hard times of the Depression. She went to work during World War II in various jobs as a sales clerk, cashier and bookkeeper. She married Joseph Bohi in November 1950, who passed away on July 7,1983. She moved to Cheyenne Wyoming in 1984 to be near her only child, Kathryn. One of Dorothy’s proudest moments was receiving her GED when she was in her 50’s as she had been forced to quit high school to care for an invalid mother. Dorothy was an avid pinochle player and later an excellent bridge player until she was forced to quit playing in her late 90’s when she became blind. She was an avid reader of fiction and nonfiction and was known as the “best pie baker” at any fund-raising event. Dorothy is survived by her daughter Kathy Frank (Stephen) of Denver, Colorado and granddaughter, Jennifer Frank (James McConnell) of Poncha Springs, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and one brother, Roy. A private family service will be held in the fall in her home town Cremation has taken place under the direction of Olinger Mortuary in Denver. 2022
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Bohi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.