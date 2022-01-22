John Charles Bole 1950-2022 John Charles Bole, faithful and caring husband to Ruth Gruenberg Bole of 43 years, left his earthly body to spend eternity with his Savior and Lord Tuesday January 18, 2022. He is remembered by those he knew and ministered to for his wisdom and caring application of the principles of God's word in many difficult situations. His profound leadership went with him wherever he led: public schools, UPS, government, Christian schools, and churches. A lifelong student, he was grounded in theology (John's compass in thought and deed), leadership, philosophy of education, application of Christian education and history (American history and government his passion). John is survived by his mother, Margaret Ringer Bole (98), wife Ruth Gruenberg Bole, Daughter Rebekah (Kevin) Dougherty of Green Bay, WI. Grandsons Cooper John, and Caleb Scott. Daughter Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Ryall of Torrington, WY. Grandchildren Caden Jeffrey, Emmie Noelle, Gryffin Emmett and Kipp Michael. Son Jonathan (Sara) Bole of Billings, MT. Grandchildren Savanna Joy, Hadley Grace, Weston Charles William and Nora Ann. Siblings: Robert (Mary) Bole of Cody, WY. Daughter Linda (Scott) Kolpitcke and children Kayla and Ryan. Margie (Mark) Schauland of Cody, WY. Son Matthew (Sydney) Schauland and daughter Maisie Grace. Preceded in death by: Father Charles William Bole, Nephew Luke Robert Schauland, and Niece Michelle Lynn Bole. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to a Christian school that John was an advisor for and had a long term relationship with. Libertas Christian School 5181 64th Avenue Hudsonville Michigan 49426 or through secure.subsplash.com A celebration of life will take place this Saturday January 22nd at Cheyenne Evangelical Free Church 7006 N College Drive at 10:30 am. The service will be live streamed at www.cheyennefree.org