Jeffrey Joe Bomar 1987-2021 Jeffrey J. Bomar, 33, of Cheyenne passed away on January 19, 2021. Jeff was born on October 13, 1987 in Cheyenne. Cremation has taken place under the care of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Jeff is survived by his parents, Pam (Tom) Bogan and Joe (Stacy) Bomar, his brother Sam (Hannah) Bomar, stepsisters Brittney (Matt) Chesna and Gabrielle Boerkircher, former wife Hannah Twitchell, along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents. A private family memorial will be held. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date when weather allows for an outdoor gathering. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to a local charity of your choice. He came into the world three weeks early and left us way to early.

