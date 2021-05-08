Ricky Lee Bonnema 1956-2021 Ricky Bonnema was born January 1, 1956 to Clinton Bonnema and Verlyce Gerdes in Willmar, MN. Ricky proudly served in the U.S. Navy, and then worked at LCCC for 21 years. Ricky loved riding his Harley, camping, fishing, and hunting. Ricky's friends meant the world to him. They weren't friends- they were his family. Ricky loved making people laugh. He never met a stranger. With Rick's booming voice, his loved ones are sure that he entered heaven with a bang! He always reminded everyone to "Have fun and laugh til the end!" Ricky met the love of his life, Becky Allen, 12 years ago who he adored, and they got married in Sturgis last year. They were inseparable and enjoyed each other's company 24/7. Becky was blessed to be by his side to the very end. Ricky is survived by his wife Becky; daughters Megan and Jennifer; two stepdaughters Jackie and Robyne; fifteen grandkids; and four siblings, David, Lane, Brett, and Lisa. Ricky was preceded in death by his father and sister, Sher. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
