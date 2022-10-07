...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...The western Nebraska Panhandle. East central and
southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Rolland Book as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Rolland L. Book 1926-2022 Rolland L. Book, loving husband, father, and grandfather, of Cheyenne, peacefully passed away October 3, 2022 at Davis Hospice Center. He was born January 6, 1926 in Villisca, IA to Edgar and Eunice Book. He married Dorothy Sample on August 30, 1969. He retired from the US Postal Service, after 35 years. As a US Veteran, he served in WWII and the Korean Conflict. Rolland was an active and dedicated member of the First Congregational Church. He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Book of Cheyenne; sons Gary (Dina) Book of Broomfield, Colorado and Martin (Cheryl) Sample of Carson City, Nevada; grandchildren (7) Brody (Gina) Book, Derek (Maggie) Book, Stephanie Gysel, Stacey (Gilbert) Camargo, Sarah Sample-Reif, Geoff (Lisa) Sample; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Vicki Book and Marlene Sample; and grandson, Quentin Gysel; and a sister, Lavonne Caudle (survived by Donnell Caudle, nephew). Cremation has taken place under the care of Shrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. Private services will be held for the family.
