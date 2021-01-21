1971-2021 Brian Bouley, 49, of Cheyenne died January 16. He was born in Lincoln, Nebraska. Visitation will be Friday 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Service Saturday at noon at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow in Mountain View Memorial Park.
