Brian Bouley 1971-2021 Brian Bouley, of Cheyenne passed away January 16, 2021 at the University of Colorado Medical Center, due to complications of a kidney transplant he received in July. Brian was born in Nebraska to Ray and Jean Bouley. He was an engineer with the Union Pacific Railroad. He was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and was an Eagle Scout. He is survived by his parents, Ray and Jean Bouley of Cheyenne; brothers, Todd (Barbara) Bouley of Lusk, Eric (Amy) Bouley of Sheridan, WY and his twin, Brent (Amy) Bouley of Cheyenne; nephews and nieces, Markus, Melody, Morgan, Clara, Becca, Leah and Sam Bouley. Visitation will be Friday 4-7:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. A funeral service will be Saturday at noon in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home, with interment to follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Social Distancing and masks will be required. The funeral service will be livestreamed at www.schradercares.com. Those who wish may contribute to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
