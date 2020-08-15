Dale A. Bowman 1938-2020 Dale A. Bowman, 82, of Pine Bluffs, WY passed away August 12, 2020 at Davis Hospice Center. He was born August 8, 1938 in Brooklyn, Iowa to Ernest and Ruth Bowman. He married Darlene McKay on July 28, 1959 in Tingley, Iowa. He was owner of Bowman Irrigation and participated in the Non-Denominational Family Fellowship. He is survived by his children, Dave (Jane) Bowman of Burns, WY, Dean (Bryanna) Bowman of Pine Bluffs, Dotty (Ken) Stubbs of Casper and Lyle (Tina) Bowman of Albin, WY; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Max Bowman of Elgin, NE, Mark Bowman of burns and Jack Bowman of Pine Bluffs. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents. Services will be Wednesday 10:00 a.m. in the Pine Bluffs Community Center. Cremation and services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
