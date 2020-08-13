1938-2020 Dale A. Bowman, 82, of Pine Bluffs died August 12. He was born August 8, 1938 in Brooklyn, Iowa. Services will be Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Pine Bluffs Community Center. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
