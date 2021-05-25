Grace Payton Bowman 2021-2021 Grace Payton Bowman of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away early Saturday morning, May 22, 2021 at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. Grace is survived by her parents, Tyler M. and Liviya K. (Puente) Bowman; sister, Sophia Bowman; maternal grandparents, Mark and Summer Kelly; paternal grandparents, Reb and Tara Bowman and Dawn Bowman; special friend, Jeff Oliver; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, May 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with interment to follow in Mountain View Memorial Park. Donations in Grace's memory may be made to the Grace P. Bowman Memorial Fund, c/o Liviya Bowman, 813 Cottonwood Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82001. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
