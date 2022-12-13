Kenneth Bozenhardt

 

Kenneth Bozenhardt 1962-2022 Kenneth Bozenhardt, 60, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully in his home on November 15, 2022. Ken was born on May 5, 1962 in Winter Park, Florida to Wilma and Bo Bozenhardt. As an Eagle Scout, a high school rowing champion, avid hunter, and camping enthusiast, Ken loved the great outdoors and fell in love with the state of Wyoming after moving there in 2010. Ken is survived by his parents and two children and will be remembered for his sense of humor, patriotism, love of cooking, and as our Florida boy in western boots.

