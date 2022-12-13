...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
Blowing snow could reduce visibility to under one mile at times.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Blowing snow could reduce
visibility to under one mile at times. Strong cross winds will
be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Blowing snow could lead to visibility reductions and hazardous
travel conditions.
Kenneth Bozenhardt 1962-2022 Kenneth Bozenhardt, 60, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully in his home on November 15, 2022. Ken was born on May 5, 1962 in Winter Park, Florida to Wilma and Bo Bozenhardt. As an Eagle Scout, a high school rowing champion, avid hunter, and camping enthusiast, Ken loved the great outdoors and fell in love with the state of Wyoming after moving there in 2010. Ken is survived by his parents and two children and will be remembered for his sense of humor, patriotism, love of cooking, and as our Florida boy in western boots.
To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Bozenhardt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.