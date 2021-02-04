John William Bracken 1932-2021 John William Bracken, 88, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away February 3, 2021 in Cheyenne. He was born September 7, 1932 in Adare, Limerick, Ireland, to John and Nora (Noone) Bracken. John married the love of his life Mary Barbara (Dineen) Bracken in Massapequa, New York in 1955. He served honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. John is survived by his wife, Mary Bracken; children, Maureen (Thomas) Giordano, Noreen Collett, both of Cheyenne, Tom (AnnMarie) Bracken of New York and JoAnne (Ash)Youssef of North Carolina; eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Patrick Bracken, Michael Bracken, Eileen Brandes, Maureen Mills, Rose Curtin, Doris Bracken, and Nora Bracken (sister-in-law) A Funeral Liturgy will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 6, 2021 at St. Mary's Cathedral. Condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
