...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming including the cities of
Rawlins, Douglas, Wheatland, Laramie, and Cheyenne.
* WHEN...5 PM today until 11 AM MST Sunday. The strongest winds
are expected overnight into early Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Carol Mae Bradley 1947-2021 Carol Mae Bradley, 74, of Carpenter passed away November 22, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born August 8, 1947 in Cheyenne to Howard and Rose Evans. She was and owner/operator of various retail companies. She is survived by her children Patrick Bradley (Joy Jakubaitis) of Kissimmee, FL, Lisa (Kevin) Conner of Seattle and Frederico Russo of Arvada, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Evans Park, PO Box 0, Carpenter, WY 82054. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and a private family interment will take place in Carpenter Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com