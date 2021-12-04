Carol Mae Bradley

 

Carol Mae Bradley 1947-2021 Carol Mae Bradley, 74, of Carpenter passed away November 22, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born August 8, 1947 in Cheyenne to Howard and Rose Evans. She was and owner/operator of various retail companies. She is survived by her children Patrick Bradley (Joy Jakubaitis) of Kissimmee, FL, Lisa (Kevin) Conner of Seattle and Frederico Russo of Arvada, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Evans Park, PO Box 0, Carpenter, WY 82054. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and a private family interment will take place in Carpenter Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com

