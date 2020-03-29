Bradley Hooper

Bradley H. Hooper, 90, passed away March 14.
He was born June 25, 1929, on the farm in Ellsworth County, Kan., to Mildred (Smith) and Harold Hooper.
He worked as a civil engineer and retired as a colonel in the Air Force. Brad financed his way through college working as a bricklayer on weekends and obtained a Bachelor of Architecture degree. He also obtained an MBA while in the service.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Vivian (Bean) Hooper.
Survivors include his sister, Shirley Allen of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Marvel Beauregard of McPherson, Kan.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be scheduled at a later date; please refer to the website www.roselawnsalina.com for updates on services and online condolences.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
