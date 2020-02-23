Bradley Warren

Bradley Maynard Warren, 57, of Cheyenne died Feb. 17 at home.
He was born Sept. 7, 1962, in Cheyenne. He was the third-youngest child of Donald LeRoy and Juanita Ann Warren.
Bradley had a passion for music and the arts. His beautiful vocals, musical and artistic creativity will be greatly missed.
He is survived by a daughter, Rachelle Miller; two grandsons, Devric and Logan Mille, all of Cheyenne; his mother, Jaunita Ann Warren; sister, Janice Irene Jesser; and brother, Lonny Dale Warren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Dean “Skinny” Warren; sister, Kimberly Morrison; and father, Donald Le Roy Warren.
A private celebration of life is to be held at a later date.
Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered online at www.schradercares.com.
